Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 145,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,998. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $418.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

