Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $1.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.31. The stock had a trading volume of 330,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

