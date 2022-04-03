Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Globalstar also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

