Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, reaching $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,479,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,960. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.