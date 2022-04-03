Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report $195.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $199.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $198.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $892.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $895.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Simmons First National has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

