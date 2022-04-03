Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $101.57

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOKF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $120.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

