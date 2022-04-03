Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.62 on Friday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vroom by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vroom by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 896,462 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

