Analysts Set F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) PT at $29.20

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.84.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

