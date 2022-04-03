Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $300.75

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock worth $7,157,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.60. 423,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.89.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

