Analysts Set NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

