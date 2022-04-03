Analysts Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price at $307.14

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.14.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in NICE by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NICE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NICE by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.82. NICE has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

