Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have commented on PAR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PAR opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $86.27.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

