Analysts Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $42.25

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UGI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 2,322,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.