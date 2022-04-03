Analyzing Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) & Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -33.15% N/A -6.61% Lument Finance Trust 27.07% 9.64% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.84%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 57.97%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Lument Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $805.41 million 0.42 -$267.01 million ($18.80) -0.52 Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.94 $10.53 million $0.30 9.10

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

