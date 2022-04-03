Analyzing Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -464.80% -69.00% -57.16% StageZero Life Sciences -108.96% N/A -159.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $6.81 million 17.29 -$31.66 million ($0.28) -3.75 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.41 -$6.86 million ($0.07) -2.01

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Aspira Women’s Health and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.