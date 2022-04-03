Analyzing BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $180,000.00 521.41 -$60.97 million ($1.92) -1.25 AbbVie $56.20 billion 5.11 $11.54 billion $6.45 25.22

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring -6,057.17% -118.78% -73.17% AbbVie 20.54% 164.05% 15.29%

Risk & Volatility

BeyondSpring has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BeyondSpring and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 1 3 2 0 2.17 AbbVie 0 4 12 0 2.75

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. AbbVie has a consensus target price of $149.31, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than AbbVie.

Summary

AbbVie beats BeyondSpring on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; Lupron for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; and Botox therapeutic. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women with moderate to severe endometriosis pain; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Lumigan/Ganfort, a bimatoprost ophthalmic solution for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension; Ubrelvy to treat migraine with or without aura in adults; Alphagan/ Combigan, an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG; and Restasis, a calcineurin inhibitor immunosuppressant to increase tear production, as well as other eye care products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

