Analyzing Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) & Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Remark has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Remark and Telesat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $10.15 million 7.98 -$13.69 million $0.59 1.30 Telesat $604.93 million 0.59 $82.62 million $3.68 4.50

Telesat has higher revenue and earnings than Remark. Remark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark 415.00% -238.62% -55.34% Telesat N/A 24.04% 8.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Remark and Telesat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.33%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Remark is more favorable than Telesat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Telesat shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Telesat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telesat beats Remark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc., is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries. It also operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, including travel and entertainment, such as lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tour through its websites. In addition, the company sells financial-technology products and services, as well as advertising services through its websites. The company was founded on March 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Telesat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

