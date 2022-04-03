Andy Parsons Sells 157,408 Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($183,512.08).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 90.15 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £936.32 million and a P/E ratio of -26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.61. Just Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 21.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

JUST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.39) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

