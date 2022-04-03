ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $58.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,191 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 100,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,035. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $408.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

