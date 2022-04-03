ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANIP stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 174,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

