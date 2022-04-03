Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,720 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Balchem by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. 284,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $119.37 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

