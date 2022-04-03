Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 81,604 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 396,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,717. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

