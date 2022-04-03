Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,631. The company has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

