Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $317,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $161.90. The company had a trading volume of 401,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,884. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.54.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -91.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

