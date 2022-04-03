Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 396,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,717. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.