Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

