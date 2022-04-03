Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 109 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,658,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $72,098,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 267,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.78. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $102.91 and a one year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.