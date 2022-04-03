AnRKey X Hits Market Cap of $6.38 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $245,769.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049691 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.35 or 0.07505411 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,560.20 or 1.00062629 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046831 BTC.
About AnRKey X
Buying and Selling AnRKey X
