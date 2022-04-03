Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.48. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 147.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 72.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 78,595.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

