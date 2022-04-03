Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM opened at $499.33 on Friday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $505.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.00.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Anthem by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Anthem by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

