Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AINV. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

