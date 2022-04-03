Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial's second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.9% and 3.3%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, Applied Industrial predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 10.5-11.5% and total revenue growth of 11.5-12.5%. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, inflation in raw materials and labor issues remain concerning for the company. Also, high tax rates (22% predicted for fiscal 2022 and 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts might add to woes. In the past six months, Applied Industrial's shares have outperformed the industry.”

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,861,000 after buying an additional 124,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after buying an additional 218,176 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.