AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on APP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of APP opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion and a PE ratio of 761.11. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

