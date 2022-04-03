AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on APP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of APP opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion and a PE ratio of 761.11. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
