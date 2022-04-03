Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

