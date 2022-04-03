Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.