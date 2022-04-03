ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.98.
Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

