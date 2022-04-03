ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.