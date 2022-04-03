Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 6.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.45. 3,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,866 shares of company stock valued at $340,837. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

