ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 79 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $193,104,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.40. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

