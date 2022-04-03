ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $282,824,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

