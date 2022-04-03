ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $340.64 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.66.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.