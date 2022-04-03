ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $112.52 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

