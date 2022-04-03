ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $257.64 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

