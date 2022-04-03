ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $966,000 in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.06. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89.

