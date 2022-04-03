ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $32,237,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $525.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $552.45 and its 200-day moving average is $604.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

