ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.