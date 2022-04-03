ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $35,831,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

