ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.94. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.85.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

