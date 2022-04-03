ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $67.54 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78.

