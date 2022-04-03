Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

