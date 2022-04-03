Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.