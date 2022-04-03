Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.