Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,207,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

